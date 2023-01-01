Visual Headless CMS

Made in Builder.io

Everything
digital
teams
need
to
build
and
optimize,
faster

Everything developers need from a Headless CMS. Everything business teams want from a page builder. Accelerate your time-to-market and ship high-performing sites & apps that drive growth faster.

Create faster, together, with Builder Visual CMS. Builder includes an optimization suite with A/B testing, personalization, and heatmaps. Use the visual editor to drag and drop content blocks that can be used anywhere. Our headless CMS is API-drive and tech agnostic.

Integrate

Compose

Design

Collaborate

Optimize

Design

Design Responsively

Easily preview and adjust your content and layouts across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, and even customize your breakpoints

Full custom styling

When enabled, style every element to perfection with full control over typography, layouts, borders, shadows, margin & padding, and more

Animations

Build rich and delightful animations without even thinking about code

Theming

Store your own theme tokens, swatches, and assets to make content assembly fast and on brand.

Import from Figma

Import designs from Figma in a click to quickly have a starting point

Asset Management

Easily organize and manage all of your digital assets

Roles and permissions

Leverage our standard user roles, or create custom roles and permissions to fit your team’s workflow needs – determine who can do what, where, and how

Real-time multiplayer

Real-time collaboration and multi-user editing. Never worry about conflicts or “waiting your turn” to make changes and updates

Versions, track changes & history

A Google Docs-like experience. See every edit made by any team member, revert back to any point time, save versions, and more

Commenting

Start conversions, discuss feedback, and share updates and ideas with teammates on an entire content entry or on a specific block

Workflows

Ensure the right process is followed by the right people, like content approvals, requests to publish, and more

Share across your organization

Easily share components, data, content, and experiences across any of your spaces

A/B testing and experimentation

Easily create different page and content variations through a/b testing and multivariate testing without slowing down your site or app’s performance.

Personalize & target content

Create content for specific visitors and audiences. Target content by any data attribute you have, and deliver fast personalized experiences from the edge

1-click publishing & scheduling

No waiting on releases. One-click to publish or schedule content to go live

View Analytics

Drill into performance and understand what's driving impression, clicks, conversion, and any other custom event

Heat maps

Visualize how visitors are engaging with your content through intuitive insights

Send Data Anywhere

Continue sending all your data to your existing analytics, BI, and CDP solutions.

Leverage your existing solutions

Builder's composable structure allows you to bring in any existing data, personalization, and experimentation tools you prefer

Enterprise-grade

Scalable, flexible, and performant.

Localization

Deliver highly personalized and localized experiences at scale.

Environments

Create pre-production environments to test ideas and functionality, and easily push to production when ready

Integrations

Quickly integrate using our built-in plugins from a number of third-party apps and services, like Shopify, Salesforce, Cloudinary, and Netlify.

Make your own plugins

Integrate any third-party or proprietary service and customize nearly every part of Builder's Visual Editor and models

